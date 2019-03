× Farmington Police asking for help to find teen missing since Friday

FARMINGTON, Mo. – This 16-year-old has been missing since Friday. The Farmington Police Department wants your help to find John Isaiah Robinson. He is 5’09” 135 lbs with red hair and may be in the Farmington or Bonne Terre area.

If you have any information on his location please call the Farmington Police Department at 573-756-6686