Schnucks to close stores in St. Ann and Festus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Schnuck Markets Inc. announced Tuesday that it will close two of its St. Louis-area stores in the coming months.

The St. Ann store on St. Charles Rock Road will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 and the Festus store on North Truman Boulevard will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.

Schnucks acquired both stores when Shop ‘n Save went out of business. The locations were re-opened as Schnucks stores in October 2018.

In a statement, Schnuck Markets Inc. said it was unable to come to terms on a lease renewal for the Festus store. The St. Ann store is being closed due to poor sales and operating at a deficit.

Both stores employ a total of 131 people. The company said it will offer all employees a chance to transfer to nearby stores with the same pay.

Schnuck Markets Inc. chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck issued a statement, saying, “The difficult decision to close a store is a last resort and we are always sensitive to the impact it can have, so we are especially grateful to be able to minimize some of that impact by preserving our teammates jobs and pay.”

At present, the company has no plans to close any of its other stores.

Schnucks owns the St. Ann location and will look to sell or lease the property after the store closes.