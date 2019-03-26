× Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at Fairview Heights store

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Schnucks issued a voluntary recall Tuesday for fresh ground beef purchased at its Fairview Heights, Illinois store over concerns the meat may contain metal shavings.

Customers who purchased any variety of fresh ground beef from the store, located at 625 Lincoln Highway, between 1 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.

A Schnucks spokesperson said there have been no reported illnesses or injuries to date.

No other stores are affected by the recall.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.