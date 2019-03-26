Red Cross to install 100,000 free smoke alarms during “Sound the Alarm” campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Every day, seven people die in home fires - most in homes that don`t have working smoke alarms. However, proper working fire alarms can cut the risk of death by half.

As part of the Home Fire Campaign to prevent needless fire tragedies, the Red Cross will host a series of Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events in at-risk communities across the country.

Together, Red Cross volunteers, local fire departments and community partners will canvass neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create escape plans.

Their goal is to install 100,000 smoke alarms in homes across more than 100 cities and to raise awareness about the importance of home fire preparedness.

For those who need a smoke alarm, please reach out to the American Red Cross by signing up online at getasmokealarm.org or call 314-516-279.