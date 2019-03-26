Proud to Serve: Local WW II veteran also served in Korea and Vietnam

ST. LOUIS - Our Proud to Serve recipient for March is a World War II veteran who also served in Korea and Vietnam.

Frank Martinez, 91, lives with his wife, Terry, in O’Fallon, Illinois. He was nominated by his nephew, who told us Frank, “enlisted in the Navy when he was 17, and now is 91. He served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He met President Eisenhower and has been on board the presidential yacht. When he retired, he worked in the commissary at Scott Air Force Base. Our family is extremely proud of him. He and his wife, Terry, currently live in O’Fallon, Illinois.”

Frank has two brothers and six nieces and nephews who also live in the St. Louis area.

Veteran Frank Martinez is our Proud to Serve recipient this month receiving a $500 gift card to Art Van Furniture St. Louis and $500 check card from Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law.

