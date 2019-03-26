Parkway Central students appear in racially charged video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A racist video involving students at Parkway Central High School has upset the school community, with some feeling threatened and angered.
The video was apparently shot during spring break at a student’s home. The video itself had nothing to do with any school activities but it has aggravated students and faculty.
In the video, one student can be heard saying threatening things against African-Americans while another student chants “slavery, slavery, slavery!”
Dr. Tim McCarthy, principal at Parkway Central, sent an email to parents to inform them of the incident. He included remarks he made to students during a school announcement.
Meanwhile, St. Louis County NAACP President John Gaskin wants to meet with school administrators. Gaskin said he blames the current racial problems in our country on some government leaders.
We’ll likely never know if or how the students will be punished. Gaskin said expulsion should be taken into consideration for the guilty parties.
You can read Dr. McCarthy’s morning address to the campus below:
As we come back together following spring break, I have a serious issue to address. As some of you know, a video with Central High students using racially charged language was posted to social media over the break. The video was viewed by a significant number of Central High students and other members of our community, causing many to justifiably feel offended, outraged, hurt, and, for some, targeted. Thankfully, several of you brought the issue to our attention, which allowed us to address the offensive video directly with the students responsible and their parents. The video was wrong and is not reflective of who we are and who we aspire to be as a school community.
As all of us know, Central High is a diverse school. I believe, as I know so many of you do, our diversity is one of our greatest strengths. Our core values of respect, integrity, and caring remind and inspire us to simply be loving to one another in our work together. We are not perfect by any means and we certainly have room for improvement, but I do believe we are truly committed to creating a school community that is accepting and supportive of each student.
Yet, despite our efforts to build community with and for one another, many of us are returning to school today with feelings of hurt and pain because of the actions of others. Please know that we feel your hurt and we are here to support you!
As I began my day this morning, knowing that I was going to make this announcement, I drew strength and inspiration from the wristband I wear everyday, which reads, “We are equal, we are loved.” These wristbands were created by Central High students last year and, for me, it reflects the true spirit of who we are as a school community. We are equal, we are loved!
Thank you for your attention this morning, thank you for your support of one another, and thank you for your intentional commitment to making this a loving school community for all of our students.