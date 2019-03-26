Parkway Central students appear in racially charged video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A racist video involving students at Parkway Central High School has upset the school community, with some feeling threatened and angered.

The video was apparently shot during spring break at a student’s home. The video itself had nothing to do with any school activities but it has aggravated students and faculty.

In the video, one student can be heard saying threatening things against African-Americans while another student chants “slavery, slavery, slavery!”

Dr. Tim McCarthy, principal at Parkway Central, sent an email to parents to inform them of the incident. He included remarks he made to students during a school announcement.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County NAACP President John Gaskin wants to meet with school administrators. Gaskin said he blames the current racial problems in our country on some government leaders.

We’ll likely never know if or how the students will be punished. Gaskin said expulsion should be taken into consideration for the guilty parties.

You can read Dr. McCarthy’s morning address to the campus below: