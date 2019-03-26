Officer shoots, kills armed robbery suspect in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by a police officer late Monday night in south St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Walsh Street at Tennessee Avenue.

Two St. Louis police officers were at the complex in response to a disturbance call when they heard a muffled gunshot coming from an apartment.

The officers saw one suspect run from an adjacent apartment building armed with two guns in his hands.

One of the officers told the suspect to drop the weapon repeatedly but the suspect did not listen and turned toward the officer and pointed the guns in the officers' direction. An officer fired a single shot, which struck and killed the suspect.

Officers recovered the suspects' two firearms.

A short time later, officers found a man shot in the leg inside the apartment where they previously heard the gunshot and commotion. That wounded individual was brought to a hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect, identified only as an 18-year-old man, was visiting a friend when he produced a gun and robbed his friend of that man's firearm. The suspect and friend struggled over a pistol. The suspect then shot his friend in the leg and fled the apartment.

The Force Investigative Unit is handling the investigation.

Police said the officer who shot and killed the armed suspect is 40 years old and has been with the department for 13 years. The second officer is 22 years of age and has been with the department for 6 months.