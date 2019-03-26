× Former KTVI reporter Rachelle Rowe dies following battle with ovarian cancer

ST. LOUIS – A former colleague who was well-known on St. Louis television has passed away.

Reporter Rachelle Rowe died of ovarian cancer Tuesday night. She was 58.

Rowe worked at KTVI in the mid-to-late 1990s. She was loved by the Fox 2 family. She was not only a great friend who kept us laughing, but she was also a terrific journalist who could tackle a difficult story or feature.

When the St. Louis Zoo held a contest to name its new baby elephant, Rachelle was told to make sure she had it first so we could break the story; which, of course, she did.

Rachelle is survived by her son and daughter.

Visitation is Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lupton Chapel in University City. The funeral is Saturday at the Church of St. Michael and St. George in Clayton.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Rachelle Rowe’s family.