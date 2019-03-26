Former KTVI reporter Rachelle Rowe dies following battle with ovarian cancer

Posted 5:37 pm, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35PM, March 26, 2019

Rachelle Rowe

ST. LOUIS – A former colleague who was well-known on St. Louis television has passed away.

Reporter Rachelle Rowe died of ovarian cancer Tuesday night. She was 58.

Rowe worked at KTVI in the mid-to-late 1990s. She was loved by the Fox 2 family. She was not only a great friend who kept us laughing, but she was also a terrific journalist who could tackle a difficult story or feature.

When the St. Louis Zoo held a contest to name its new baby elephant, Rachelle was told to make sure she had it first so we could break the story; which, of course, she did.

Rachelle is survived by her son and daughter.

Visitation is Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lupton Chapel in University City. The funeral is Saturday at the Church of St. Michael and St. George in Clayton.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Rachelle Rowe’s family.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.