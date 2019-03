Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cason, the founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to talk about the benefits of Tabata training.

1. Jump squats 10 reps

2. Pushups 10 reps

3. Up-down planks 10 reps

1 min clock

Rest is what is left on the clock

5 rounds advanced

4 intermediate

3 beginner