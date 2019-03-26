Adam Sandler coming Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in June

Posted 11:16 am, March 26, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Adam Sandler is coming to St. Louis! Fans of actor and comedian will soon have a chance to see him perform.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum’s ‘100% Fresher’ tour will stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 5.

There are four cities on the tour before he hits Missouri.

In October, Sandler released his first comedy special in 20 years on Netflix, titled ‘100% Fresh.’

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.