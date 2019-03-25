Visitation, funeral set for Edwardsville couple killed in their home

Posted 12:00 pm, March 25, 2019, by

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Visitation is Monday for the Edwardsville couple killed in their home last week.

The visitation for Michael and Lois Ladd is from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Church in Edwardsville followed by the funeral Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Mr. Ladd was a contractor and Mrs. Ladd was a chiropractor.

Police have charged Zachary Capers with their murders.

They say capers had no connection with the victims and his motive is unknown at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.