× Thief breaks through wall at EMS Wireless cellphone repair shop

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the person who broke through the wall of a cellphone repair store Monday morning.

According to authorities, the suspect broke into the EMS Wireless store on Natural Bridge Avenue at north Newstead around 1:00 a.m.

The suspected burglar used something heavy to make a hole in the brick wall.

There is no word on what the thief made away with.

The investigation is ongoing.