St. Louis County subpoenaed in federal investigation focused on Stenger

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury has subpoenaed records from St. Louis County Thursday. The subpoena suggests the Federal government is investigating St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and his administration.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, a three-page subpoena orders Stenger to hand over his call history texts and emails, with current and former county employees, related to contracts awarded by county departments.

County Council Chair Sam Page said the county has been asked to provide information regarding employment contracts for about seven senior staff members and related contracts awarded by the county to investors who donated to Stenger’s campaign.

The subpoena specifically mentions the contract regarding the Northwest Plaza lease which was awarded to a company that donated over $300,000 dollars to Stenger’s campaign and the contract deal for two publicly owned Industrial Parks in Wellston that were sold to investors who had donated about $40,000 dollars to Stenger’s campaign.

The US attorney would not confirm or deny the report.

County Executive Steve Stenger releases statement Monday: