Several cars damaged by large pothole on NB I-255 in Illinois

DUPO, Ill. – At least five vehicles have hit a large pothole resulting in several flat tires northbound at Interstate 255, just north of Route 3.

Emergency crews shut down the right lane of the highway on the Illinois State Road 157 around 8:00 a.m. Monday.

FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where a driver said a pothole in the right lane caused serious damage to his car as he drove to work Monday morning. Now his concerns are fixing his vehicle and getting how IDOT plans to get rid of the potholes.

According to The Illinois Department of Transportation lane will be closed no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The agency is advising drivers to expect delays and use an alternative route.