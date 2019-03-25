Large pothole cripples cars on I-255 during Monday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. – A large pothole ruined the Monday morning drive for at least a half-dozen drivers in the Metro East.

A pothole on I-255 south of Highway 157 was the culprit. About six vehicles right in a row hit it and their tires blew. The back and front tires on one car were damaged.

IDOT crews moved in quickly to patch the hole which went right through the highway. It happened on a bridge over a canal. Officials warned drivers to be careful in the area.

The potholes can do more than damage a tire. And don’t expect the government to cover the cost of repairs.

Linda Theis has been an insurance agent for almost three decades. When potholes get bad she hears from clients and Theis says there isn't much drivers can do but file a claim or pay for it themselves.

“If you have full coverage, typically the comprehensive part will pick up and pay for the damage,” Theis said.

Another agent Fox 2 News spoke with says tires are not covered. MoDOT crews have also been out and about in Missouri filling the holes on the highways. It’s spring – flowers bloom and potholes pop up.

Experts say it’s not only the weather that causes potholes. Old age is also a problem. That’s what caused Monday’s big one. They said I-255 is old and needs repairs. State and local lawmakers know they just have to find the money available to make repairs.