Creve Coeur passes resolution against Better Together merger plan

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Creve Coeur is the latest city to say no thanks to the proposed Better Together city-county merger.

The city council passed a resolution Monday night requesting the withdrawal of the Better Together plan.

Mayor Barry Glantz said the city wants the nonprofit to permanently remove their proposal and called the plan flawed.

Better Together filed a new initiative in its proposal. The latest version of the plan removes the section that would make the county executive the first mayor until an election in 2024.

The PR firm behind Better Together said the move is in response to the feedback it has received from stakeholder meetings, public town halls and on social media. In a new statement, they said they are changing the amendment to hold the election for metro mayor in 2022.

On Tuesday, the city of Kirkwood is holding a meeting on the city-county merger. City officials said it will be a question/answer format.