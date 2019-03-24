UMSL Star Student: Linnea Johansen from Parkway South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Linnea Johansen is a junior from Parkway South High School who excels in athletics, academics and in her community! Linnea is our University of Missouri-St. Louis Star Student of the Month for March 2019!

Linnea maintains a 4.3 GPA while playing varsity basketball. Her team was conference champions in 2017-2018. In the fall, she runs cross country. Linnea has been an honor roll student all through high school achieving Summa Cum Laude status for her academics. In addition to her sports and studies, Linnea participates in the orchestra as the Principal of the All-Suburban Orchestra.

She’s involved with the Spanish Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes among other activities. Congratulations Linnea!

If you would like to nominate a junior or senior student-athlete for our award, click here.