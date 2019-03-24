St. Clair County Sheriff plans to still deploy deputies on MetroLink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL – Despite Metrolink being hit by violence in the Metro East, St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson says he's pushing forward with plans to eventually send his deputies to the City of St. Louis to help patrol the shorthanded city's Metrolink Stations.

Sheriff Watson sat down and talked to You Paid For It Investigator Elliott Davis.

This week a person was killed at the East St. Louis MetroLink Station. Still Sheriff Watson insists the St. Clair County MetroLink route is safe.

He unveiled the plan to dispatch deputies to St. Louis a year ago, but it still hasn't happened because of a lot of bumps in the road.

He expects his deputies to start the St. Louis patrols by July.

Elliott asked Sheriff Watson his reaction to the recent violence coming in the wake of a $400,000 study on how to make the system safer.

He said the study pretty much told Officials what they already knew about the need for more law enforcement visibility on the trains and platforms.