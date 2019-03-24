× Sewer main break in South County

ST. LOUIS – Crews with the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) are making repairs to an underground force main sewer that has broken in south St. Louis county.

The break was reported to MSD on Saturday by a property owner and occurred near Christopher Drive and Nellie Avenue in Oakville.

Sewage has overflowed to the Mississippi River as a result of the force main break. MSD has shut down a pump station upstream of the break to allow for necessary repairs. Sewer service to homes and businesses in this area has not and will not be affected.

Repairs began Saturday morning and should be completed within the next 24 to 48 hours. MSD crews have set up temporary pumping around the break to minimize the amount of overflow during repair.

Warning signs have been placed in these areas advising the public to avoid the affected area. MSD will continue to monitor other manholes in the vicinity. While there is no immediate threat to public health or safety, the public is asked to avoid this area while MSD crews make the necessary repairs. If anyone should come into contact with the overflow, they should immediately and thoroughly wash with soap and water.

The sewer main break was reported to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, as required by law.