No Powerball winner yet, jackpot climbs to $750 million

ST. LOUIS - There's still a chance for your big lottery dreams to come true since no one won the Powerball last night. The jackpot is going up again.

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing was worth nearly 639-million dollars. No one has all five winning numbers, plus the power ball. This pushes the jackpot up to 750 million dollars.

Sales cut off at least 59 minutes before the drawing, according to the Multi-State Lottery Commission. No one has won the Powerball Jackpot since the day after Christmas. There have been 24 drawings since then that have failed to produce a winner.

Experts say the odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292 million. You are 25,000 times more likely to hit a hole-in-one than you are of winning a Powerball Jackpot. But believe it or not, experts say those odds are better than filling out a perfect NCAA bracket. Some people don't necessarily play to win. They just want to take a moment out of their day to consider how to dream big.

Saturday's Powerball winning numbers: 24, 25, 52, 60, and 66 Powerball: 5

Check your tickets because there were several winners who matched five numbers.

In case you are wondering, the lump-sum cash payout for a $750 million jackpot is about $465 million. The next drawing is Wednesday night.