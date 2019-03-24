Family escapes fire by jumping out of second story window

TROY, MO – A Troy, Missouri family narrowly escaped a house fire Sunday afternoon. The fire started on the first floor of a residence located in the 700 block of Boone Street.

The Lincoln County Fire Protection District tells Fox 2/News 11 that a family of four was trapped on the second floor of the home cut off from being able to escape the home.

Before firefighters arrived, the mother had jumped for a second story window and the father of the two children, ages one and four, had dropped them from the window to the mother and a bystander. The father exited the building by jumping out of the window.

All four occupants were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and smoke inhalation.

Crews from surrounding fire protection districts aided in putting out the house fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.