Chesterfield police on the lookout for missing woman

CHESTERFIELD, MO – The Chesterfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing woman.

Police say 76-year-old Carolyn Ann Evans has not been heard from since Saturday, March 23rd around noon. Ms. Evans was last seen at her residence in the 1100 block of Matador Drive.

Ms. Evans is a white female, 5 foot 6 inches tall, has white hair, and blue eyes. She has a serious medical condition and made suicidal statements to a family member on Saturday.

She drives a black 2002 Ford Explorer with Missouri license plate MA0E9V.

If you have seen Carolyn Ann Evans, please call 911 or the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.