UNCF to host a 5k run/walk to raise money for education

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - UNCF St. Louis will hold a 5k Walk/Run for Education at Tower Grove Park Sons of Rest Pavilion Saturday morning.

This event was formed to raise funds for UNCF students in the form of scholarships and services. UNCF students attend more than 1,100 colleges and universities. UNCF also supports 37 historically black colleges and universities.

For more than seven decades, this principle has remained at the heart of UNCF, enabling us to raise more than $4.8 billion and help more than 450,000 students and counting not just attend college, but thrive, graduate and become leaders.

Since 1944, UNCF has helped to more than double the number of minorities attending college. The six-year graduation rate for UNCF African American scholarship recipient is 70 percent.

The walk in St. Louis aims to raise $100,000 to help students in need .

The walk/run starts at 9 a.m.