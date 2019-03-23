Mad Science activities keep kids learning over spring break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Mad Science is a Montreal-based science enrichment franchise that caters to children between the ages of three and 12 through hundreds of after-school programs, camps, birthday parties, workshops, and various events.

Through hands-on, interactive experiments aligned with STEM curriculum objectives, Mad Science's unique environment helps grow children's love for science and equip them with the resources to pursue careers in the field of science.

Mad Science instructor Maria Romine-Kantor demonstrated fun activities in the studio today that can keep kids learning over spring break.