× Bowling Green, Mo, teen killed Friday night after hitting deer

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. – One teenager is dead and another seriously injured after a devastating accident in Pike County on Friday night.

Police say that Kaleo Dade, 18, of Bowling Green, was driving on Pike Route E, north of Route MMC when he struck a deer causing his 2006 Ford Focus to veer into the left lane and off the road into an embankment.

Dade was pronounced dead by first responders just after 8 p.m.

The passenger, Kyle Horner, 17, of Curryville, was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia, Mo. with serious injuries.

Bowling Green High School posted an announcement on their Facebook page that there will be a balloon release on the football field Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. The school will also be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with counselors available for students who may need support.