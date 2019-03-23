Area residents help clean up local rivers and streams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - Many St. Louisans took advantage of the beautiful weather Saturday and helped out the environment at the time with Confluence Trash Bash 2019.

Today from 8 am to noon volunteers of all ages cleaned up the rivers and creeks that flow into the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

To date, volunteers have removed more than 150 tons of trash and about 6,700 tires from area streams and rivers.

"We are out here trying to clean up the community and waterways, been cooped up, great opportunity to get out and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. this is our neighborhood, so we got to clean it up,” said Brittany Nicholson, Volunteer.