ST. LOUIS - Austin Coleman is a second-grader at Boone Trail Elementary in the Wentzville School District. According to his mother, Austin loves to follow weather patterns and predict when storms will hit. Tornados and tsunamis are his favorites. Austin Coleman is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: Austin Coleman
