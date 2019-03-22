Weather Kid of the Week: Austin Coleman

Posted 4:54 pm, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:45PM, March 20, 2019

Austin Coleman

ST. LOUIS - Austin Coleman is a second-grader at Boone Trail Elementary in the Wentzville School District. According to his mother, Austin loves to follow weather patterns and predict when storms will hit. Tornados and tsunamis are his favorites. Austin Coleman is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

