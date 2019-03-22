Two adults, two young children dead after crash involving semi and vehicle near Union, Missouri

March 22, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY Mo. - Four people were killed Friday afternoon in an accident on Highway 47 at Forest View Drive near Union.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash involved a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Two adults and two children, ages 3 and 5, were killed.

State police said a small white passenger car traveling southbound on Highway 47 crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer heading northbound. The car was crushed.

The semi-truck went off the highway and ended up partially in a front yard. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Highway 47 between Union and St. Clair was closed for about four hours Friday afternoon. It reopened at about 5:30 p.m.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims. The small passenger vehicle did have Missouri license plates.

