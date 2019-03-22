Suspect steals Washington Park police vehicle, pedestrian vehicle in Fairview Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Police are looking for the man who stole a rifle out of an off-duty Washington Park police officer’s vehicle and stole a car from Fairview Heights.

Washington Park police released surveillance photos of the suspect. He may be driving a stolen car that looks similar to one photographed in this story.

The owner says it’s an all-black Dodge Charger with a red Punisher logo on the hood. According to Fairview Heights police, it was stolen from St. Clair Square near Dillard’s between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Washington Park police believe the suspect, who stole that car, ended up at Scarlett’s Cabaret around 2 a.m. Friday. That’s where police say he broke into the personal vehicle of an off-duty Washington Park police officer who does security at the club. The chief says the suspect stole the officer’s rifle out of the trunk and also stole a laptop and bulletproof vest out of the car.

The chief says the suspect then went to the Hustler Club where they have surveillance video of him trying to break into more vehicles.

He says Washington Park police are investigating this portion of the crime and they have information on the weapon that could be used to identify it.

The black Dodge Charger may have Alabama plates on it. Police say the suspect may be armed, so if you see him contact police immediately.