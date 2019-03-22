× St. Louis man charged over allegations of sexual relationship with juvenile

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 27-year-old St. Louis man for allegedly carrying on a sexual relationship with a juvenile under the age of 16.

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the crimes occurred in an unincorporated part of the county near Belleville between November 2018 and February 2019.

Fleshren said Joseph Hughes engaged in online conversations with the juvenile and eventually drove from St. Louis to meet her and engage in sexual acts.

Hughes was charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of traveling across state lines to meet a minor. His bond was set at $100,000.