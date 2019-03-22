Illinois community college to offer courses in medical marijuana

DES PLAINES, Ill.  – A community college in Illinois could be the first in the country to offer a training program for medical marijuana.

Oakton Community College will offer certification as a “Cannabis Dispensary and Patient Care Specialist.”

The school is waiting on approval from the Illinois Community College Board.

School officials say the state’s new program allowing medical marijuana as an alternative to opioids shows there is a need for academic programs.

More information at Oakton Community College website

