Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s 5K Undy Run/Walk this weekend

Posted 5:52 pm, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:02PM, March 22, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable and if found early, most treatable forms of cancer. Many know when they turn 50 years they should schedule a colonoscopy. However, that age is now dropping 5 years, with the ideal screening age being 45. But should it be even earlier?

News 11 and Fox 2 are community partners with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. We're assisting in bringing awareness to the warning signs that should have you calling your doctor for a necessary screening.

For more information on screenings and who is at risk log on to http://www.ccalliance.org where you can also pre-register for the St. Louis Undy Run on Saturday. The price is $35 in advance or $40 the day of.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.