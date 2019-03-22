Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s 5K Undy Run/Walk this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable and if found early, most treatable forms of cancer. Many know when they turn 50 years they should schedule a colonoscopy. However, that age is now dropping 5 years, with the ideal screening age being 45. But should it be even earlier?

News 11 and Fox 2 are community partners with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. We're assisting in bringing awareness to the warning signs that should have you calling your doctor for a necessary screening.

For more information on screenings and who is at risk log on to http://www.ccalliance.org where you can also pre-register for the St. Louis Undy Run on Saturday. The price is $35 in advance or $40 the day of.