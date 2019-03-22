× Centreville homeowner shoots robber during attempted burglary

CENTERVILLE, Ill. – One man was shot early Friday morning following a home invasion in Centreville, Illinois.

Two people tried to break into a home located on South 56th Street near Church Road just after 2:00 a.m.

Police tell FOX2 the homeowner shot one of the would-be robbers in the neck. He was taken to a nearby hospital, no word on the extent of injuries.

The other suspect fled the scene.

News11 will update this story as new information becomes available.