Alton police investigate gas station murder

ALTON, Ill. – Homicide detectives with the Alton Police Department are investigating a murder that took place Friday evening at an area gas station.

According to Officer Emily Hejna, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. at the Shell gas station at the intersection of Washington and Brown.

There was an accident near the gas station where a person was taken into custody. Hejna said police were working to see if the accident and suspect were connected to the gas station shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.