Metro’s Most Wanted: Police searching for Xavier Everett’s killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On March 28, 2018 Charnell Parker was hanging out with her son, Xavier Everett.

It was around 6:30 p.m. when Xavier said he was going to run to the store for cigarettes. Charnell said he never made it to the store. He was shot and killed three doors down from her house in the 4700 block of St. Louis Avenue.

Xavier was rushed to Barnes Jewish Hospital where he went into surgery for seven hours. Charnell said he was shot in the chin. The bullet went up through his brain and came out his temple.

After eight days in a medically induced coma, Xavier suffered a massive stroke and had excessive bleeding on his brain.

Doctors told Charnell he could live out of the rest of his life in a vegetative state or she could take him off life support.

Charnell said she made one of the toughest decisions of her life and let him take his last breath. They told her it would be a matter of hours once the machines were off. Charnell said Xavier lived for another 35 hours on his own.

Police believe Ricardo Jones is the person responsible for killing Xavier and have issued warrants against him for first-degree murder.

Charnell is raising Xavier's son, Xavion, who is now 5-years-old. She said Jones turned both of their worlds upside down.

They picked up and moved out of their home because she couldn't walk out of the door every day and see where her son was killed.

Police have been looking for Jones for almost a year but haven't found him.

Charnell is pleading that anyone with information shares it with investigators.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to the arrest of Jones. All tips are anonymous. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.