Man shot in downtown St. Louis at Tucker and Clark

March 21, 2019

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the back in downtown St. Louis late Thursday afternoon.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place just before 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Clark Avenue.

Police closed the intersection during their investigation.

Two vehicles were involved in the shooting: a white sedan and a black sedan. Both vehicles were traveling south on Tucker when the shooting began. People in the black sedan opened fire on the white vehicle.

Police took three people into custody near the scene of the shooting.

The white sedan had been reported stolen days earlier from the 1500 block of Lafayette.

The victim was conscious and breathing when police arrived. He was taken to an area hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

