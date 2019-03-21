Illinois State trooper struck, while responding to crash on I-55

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper is in the hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 55 northbound at milepost 9.4, in St. Clair County.

The trooper was investigating an accident on I-55 at I-255 Wednesday night involving a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a light pole.

The trooper was standing outside of his vehicle when a when both he and his squad car were struck by a passing truck tractor, semi-trailer combination just before 11:00 p.m.

According to State Trooper Josh Komando, he was taken to a St. Louis Hospital with serious, but stable injuries.

Crews are working to remove a jack-knifed tractor trailer at the scene.

Trooper Komando says at least 14 troopers have been hit this year in Illinois while working accidents.