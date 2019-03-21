Heavy flooding affecting parts of Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Ill. – Rivers across our region are running high and it’s causing some concerns for people who live and work along the riverfront.

“We escaped it last year but Mother Nature’s not gonna let us skip it this year, I’m afraid,” one resident joked.

The river is creeping up around businesses, ballfields, homes, and cars around Grafton, but even still, many don’t seem worried.

“It’s springtime in Grafton. It’s not our first rodeo so we’ll do the best we can and we know what to do to get prepared,” said another resident.

While many don’t seem to be sandbagging quite yet, they are trying to get what they can out of the way of the water. But many are trying to carry on business as usual.

But that often means neighbors helping neighbors. Brenda Dublo owns Uncle Andy’s Country Market but she says she’s watching Dan Bechtold’s storefront, Knotty By Nature, as he moves wood outback.

According to the National Weather Service the Mississippi River was at 24.5 feet at 11:30 on Thursday; flood stage is 18 feet. But it predicts the river will crest by the middle of next week at 26.2 feet in Grafton.

And this flooding could be a damper on the kick off of their tourist season.

“We don’t necessarily like it but were used to it. The one good thing about it everybody store gets rearranged and cleaned,” Dublo said.

The Grafton Chamber of Commerce says West Main Street may have a little water on it early next week but the plan is to remain open for business.