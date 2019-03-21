Form Skybar, new rooftop bar, now open in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Form Skybar is the newest roof-top bar to hit downtown St. Louis.

The restaurant is located on 16th-floor of Louis Sullivan-designed Hotel Saint Louis at 705 Olive Street.

The brand new bar signifies the completion of the $68 million renovations of the hotel brought back to life by Amy and Amrit Gill of Restoration St. Louis.

They have a unique menu inspired by St. Louis comfort food with a nod to the city`s international heritage. Enjoy Mississippi Crawfish Nachos in a Can, Cherokee Street Tacos and gluten-free and vegetarian options like the Impossible Sloppy Joe`s.

They are 4 p.m. to midnight, Sunday through Thursday; and, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday.