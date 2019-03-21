Family, friends say final goodbye to St. Louis area Army Reservists killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - A solemn goodbye to two U.S. Army Reservists from the St. Louis area who were laid to rest Thursday. Both soldiers are being remembered as heroes who had caring hearts and put others first.

Sergeant Holli Bolinski and Specialist Jackson Johnson died March 5, 2019, in a non-combat related incident in Kuwait. They were on a routine mission when a civilian water truck ran a stop sign and t-boned the side of the SUV the soldiers were riding in.

Sgt. Bolinski was buried in her hometown of Pinckneyville, Illinois. Flags lined the streets during the funeral service for the 37-year-old wife and mother to five children. The Illinois Patriot Guard was there to escort her body to its final resting place. Signs along the funeral route thanked Sgt. Bolinski for her service to our country.

A similar scene for 20-year-old Specialist Johnson of Hillsboro, MO. Funeral services were held at the Kutis South Country Chapel on Lemay Ferry. The Patriot Guard was also on hand. Fellow military members along with friends and family saluted as the flag-draped casket was carried to the hearse.

Johnson's mother told our partner at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her son had the biggest most loving heart. Her son enlisted in the Army because he wanted to make a difference in the world.

Bolinski and Johnson were assigned to the 657th Transportation Company which was based in Mount Vernon, Illinois.