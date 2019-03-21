× Charges dropped against brothers in 2017 Soulard shooting case

ST. LOUIS, MO – The City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against brothers in a February 2017 shooting in Soulard that wounded two people.

Kim Gardner’s office said in a news release Thursday that prosecutors determined that the evidence available was insufficient to prove the case against James and Ryan Hartman. The two had been charged with assault and armed criminal action.

On February 7, 2017, the victims were in their parked car on 7th Street between Victor and Sidney Streets when a gunman approached the vehicle and shot multiple times into it. Both victims were shot multiple times.

At the time, prosecutors said cell phone records, text messages, and surveillance videos had identified the Hartmans as the suspects.

After charges are filed, prosecutors continued to investigate the shooting. Video they obtained indicated the car the Hartmans were driving was the one involved in the shooting. But once prosecutors were able to enhance the video, they discovered there were two dark, four-door sedans in the area at the time of the shooting.

In the release, Kim Gardner, said, “Their work in this case is an example of the great lengths we go to ensure we are holding the right people accountable. In this case, despite the volume of circumstantial evidence, the evidence has revealed that Hartmans are not responsible for this shooting.”

Anyone with information in this case in asked to contact police or the Circuit Attorney’s Office at 314-622-4941.