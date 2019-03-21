× Calling all princesses! Family offering $53K for nanny to dress up as Disney princess

BROOKMANS PARK, United Kingdom – Have you ever wanted to be a professional Disney princess? Well, one family may have the perfect job for you.

A couple posted an ad on a U.K childcare website for a part-time nanny to babysit their twin daughters during the week. The stipulation: the nanny must dress up as a different Disney princess every month.

The couple said their five-year-old girls are “obsessed” with Disney and dressing up “would be the best way to communicate some important values.”

“The right person will have a real creative flare as well as a passion for all things Disney and will be able to share that love of those characters with our girls,” the couple wrote in the ad.

The position involves picking the twins up from school four days a week and arranging a variety of Disney-related activities such as arts and crafts, baking and singing. The nanny would also be responsible for cooking dinner and assisting with their bedtime routine.

Candidates must be looking for a long-term job as the couple wants to keep the nanny in their daughters’ lives “for the foreseeable future.”

The nanny will receive £40,000 a year, which is approximately $53,000 U.S., as well as compensation for the cost of Disney costumes. The nanny will also receive 25 vacation/holiday days.

Candidates must have a clean driving record, valid license, first aid training and a minimum of two years’ babysitting experience.

Click here for more information on the position.