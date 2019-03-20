× Woman reported boyfriend’s abuse days before murder-suicide, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE – A Wisconsin preschool teacher went to authorities to report her boyfriend’s violent abuse – several days later she was dead, prosecutors say.

Authorities believe Cas Martin, 26, killed his girlfriend, 27-year-old Neyaka Oliver, before taking his own life Monday morning.

Martin was charged with the following two days before the murder-suicide, on March 16:

Strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse assessments, habitual criminality repeater

Battery, domestic abuse assessments, habitual criminality repeater

Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, habitual criminality repeater — two counts

Criminal damage to property, domestic abuse assessments, habitual criminality repeater

Loved ones said the 27-year-old did everything she was supposed to do to break free from an abusive relationship, but it wasn’t enough.

On March 13, Neyaka Oliver walked into the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 7 station to report that Martin got physical with her during an argument the night before, during which he “got on top of her and began choking her approximately three to four times, ” according to a criminal complaint.

She said her breathing was impeded and she “felt herself fading.” She said she was slapped several times and punched approximately 10 times. She said at one point, Martin went into the kitchen and returned with a knife, “threatening to stab her.”

He then went through her phone and asked her questions about things he saw. When he saw something he didn’t like, he would “slap her in the face.” Police noticed several bruises to Oliver’s hand, arms, chest and face, and scratches on her neck.

Oliver said the next morning, Martin drove her to work at Next Door Foundation Milwaukee, where she taught preschools, and while she was working, Martin sent her “dozens of text messages demanding she leave.”

The complaint said the messages included threats to go after Oliver’s family members. She said she received video showing Martin was outside her workplace, and a photo of him at the reception desk. The complaint said Martin told her boss there was a family emergency and tried to get her boss to let Oliver leave. Oliver called her mom to pick her up, and went to the police station.

The next day, on March 14, the complaint said Oliver came to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office with police. The complaint referenced pictures showing a “significant amount of damage” in a home, including piles of clothing that had been cut up, bleached and had cleaner poured on them. Oliver estimated the damage to be $3,000 worth of shoes, clothing and plumbing, as lotions and shampoos were dumped out, clogging the toilet. A neighbor reported lots of noise at the home after Martin dropped Oliver off at work.

The complaint noted Martin was on extended supervision in a prior case in which he was convicted of two counts of armed robbery. He was sentenced to serve five years in prison and seven years of extended supervision on one count, and five years probation, withheld. He was ordered released from confinement on Jan. 1, 2017.

Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued for him after the charges were filed on March 16.

The murder-suicide happened near 58th and Keefe on Monday, March 18 around 9 a.m. Investigators believe Martin shot her to death before taking his own life.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Neyaka Oliver.

If you or anyone else you know needs help visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website or call 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.