Suspicious death investigation underway at south St. Louis County intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEHLVILLE, Mo. — Police were called to the intersection of Jefferson Barracks Road and Corliss Drive this morning in south St. Louis County for a report of a sick case. The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now investigating a suspicious death at the intersection.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is over the scene. Several police vehicles are at the intersection. A privacy screen can be seen over the area where officers are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.