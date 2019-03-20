× Suspected armed robber shot by employee at Mally Laundromat

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Mo. – A laundromat worker turned the tables on a would-be robber, shooting the suspect Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just after closing time around 12:00 a.m. at the Mally Laundromat in the 7400 block of West Florissant Avenue in Country Club Hills.

According to the store owner, two men in masks entered the business with a gun and pistol-whipped the employee. The clerk confronted the gunman, armed himself and shot the robber once in the chest.

Meanwhile, other suspect fled the scene and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Both the employee and the wounded robber were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.