St. Louis County Council approves $5M Metro funding measure

ST. LOUIS - New security funding is on the way for Metrolink.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, the St Louis County Council approved on March 19 to release $5 million in additional funding for Metro security.

Tuesday's night vote came hours after a meeting with bi-state officials who pledge to work on security problems.

CEO of the Bi-State Development Agency, President, Taulby Roach, pleaded his case following a deadly shooting of an 18-year-old East St. Louis honor student Monday night. The 17-year-old suspect is now in custody following the shooting and Roach is pointing to security on the Metrolink platform for playing a key role in the case.

The County Council previously withheld the money until metro security cooperated with officers from St. Louis City, County, and St. Clair County and showed progress on curbing crime.

However, they followed suit after voting 6-1 on March 12 to advance the measure to a final vote.