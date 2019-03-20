High Ridge man charged in officer involved shooting in South County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued charges against 37-year-old Kevin Butenhoff of High Ridge Missouri in connection to Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting at the Yorktown Apartment in South St. Louis County.

Butenhoff has been charged with assault on a special victim, and armed criminal action after threatening officers with a metal pipe while a basement of a building in the apartment complex.

Police say they were called to a business off the 4000 block of Butler Hill Road just after noon, by a caller stating Butenhoff was acting erratically.  When officers arrived on the scene, Butenhoff fled to an apartment complex behind the business and barricaded himself in a basement.

When officers tried to take him into custody, he approached officers with a metal pipe threatening bodily harm.  Officers twice used non-lethal weapons, but Butenhoff continued to advance and an officer was forced to fire his weapon.

Butenhoff was transported to a hospital for treatment.

He is currently being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $75,000 bond.

