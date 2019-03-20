Future of former Tower Tee site up for discussion at town hall meeting Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, Mo. - St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy will hold a series of town hall meetings on the future development of the former Tower Tee site in Affton.

The first town hall meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20 at the Affton Community Center on Mackenzie Rd at 7:00 p.m.

The new owner's plan for the property includes a residential community and a public park.

Since the property is currently zoned as "commercial," The St. Louis County Council would have to approve a zoning change to "residential."

The golf site closed the last year after more than 50 years in business.