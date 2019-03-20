× Flags to be lowered in Missouri Thursday to honor soldier killed in Kuwait

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Flags will be lowered to half-staff in Missouri at government buildings Thursday to honor Army Reserve Specialist Jackson Johnson, of Hillsboro, Missouri. He will be buried at Jefferson Barracks on March 21.

Specialist Johnson was killed in-the-line-of-duty when the vehicle he was in collided with another vehicle in northern Kuwait on March 5.

“Specialist Johnson decided at an early age that he wanted to defend the United States and was courageously serving far from home to protect our nation,” Governor Parson said. “We are grateful for Specialist Johnson’s service and pray for his family and friends as they mourn his loss.”

Governor Mike Parson signed the proclamation to order the flags to be lowered Tuesday.