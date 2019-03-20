× Boeing to build 78 F/A-18 Block III Super Hornets for U.S. Navy

ST. LOUIS, MO -The Boeing Company has been awarded a contract to build new F/A-18 aircraft for the U.S. Navy that have the very latest in technology.

The three-year contract is for 78 F/A-18 Block III Super Hornets. The Block III configuration adds capability upgrades that include enhanced network capability, longer range, reduced radar signature, an advanced cockpit system, and an enhanced communication system.

Boeing will begin converting existing Block II Super Hornets to Block III early in the next decade. The fighter’s life also will be extended from 6,000 hours to 10,000 hours.

Nine percent of the work on the jets will take place at the company’s Hazelwood facility, with the rest divided up between plants in California, Texas, Ohio, Florida, Michigan, New York, Virginia, and Quebec.

The contract is valued at approximately $4 billion. Work is expected to be completed in April 2024.

